Ariana Grande Encourages Halsey to Bid for 'Midsommar' May Queen Dress

WENN Celebrity

The dress worn by Florence Pugh in the 2019 cult horror movie is up for grabs at an online A24 charity auction to benefit The FDNY Foundation, and both singers have publicly expressed their interest.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop stars Halsey and Ariana Grande are set to go toe to toe for the May Queen dress Florence Pugh wore in cult 2019 horror movie "Midsommar".

The floral item is up for grabs at an online A24 charity auction to benefit The FDNY Foundation, and both the stars want it.

"Me, to myself," Halsey tweeted. "Don't bid for the Midsommar May Queen outfit don't bid for the Midsommar May Queen outfit don't bid for the Midsommar May Queen outfit don't bid for the Midsommar May Queen outfit..."

Halsey showed interest in bidding for the May Queen dress.

Grande responded: "DO IT! Halloween will never be the same... Also I'm bidding as soon as possible."

Ariana Grande also planned to bid for the 'Midsommar' dress.

The A24 auction will also feature items from the films "Hereditary", "Uncut Gems", and "The Lighthouse".