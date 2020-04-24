Alicia Silverstone Employs Son When Recreating Paul McCartney's Iconic Vegan Ad for PETA

Instagram Celebrity

To urge people to give up meat during the coronavirus lockdown, the 'Clueless' actress stands side by side with eight-year-old Bear wearing 'Go Veggie' and 'Stop Eating Animals' T-shirts.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alicia Silverstone and her son have recreated Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney's iconic 'Go Veggie' PETA ad to urge people to give up meat during the coronavirus lockdown.

The "Clueless" star and eight-year-old Bear stand side by side in 'Go Veggie' and 'Stop Eating Animals' T-shirts, just like the former The Beatles star and his late wife did almost 30 years ago, as part of a new campaign urging everyone to boost their immune system and help prevent the spread of deadly animal-borne diseases that originate in meat markets by cutting meat from their diets.

Alicia Silverstone and son recreate Paul McCartney's PETA ad.

McCartney agrees that there's never been a better time to make the switch, "The meat trade's threat to our health can be halted, and there are hopeful signs that people are starting to realize that this must be done to secure a brighter future for our children and theirs."

Silverstone adds, "I've been lucky to be an activist alongside Paul for the last 25 years, and he's just an incredible man and an incredible heart. I'm so sad I didn't get to meet his beautiful wife, Linda. But doing anything in his honor is extraordinary."