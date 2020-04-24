Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Does Beyonce Knowles have a Finsta? If Tina Knowles' remarks in a recent Instagram Live session is to be believed, it seems like the "Lemonade" singer, who is known to be private, has a secret Instagram account on which she often shares her daily activities.

Tina sparked the speculations with her eyebrow-raising statement. "Beyonce has been really cooking a lot of great stuff on Instagram. She has that cooking show," so the mom of the pop icon said calmly. That unsurprisingly shocked fans because everyone knows that Beyonce rarely posts something on her public Instagram account, prompting them to think that she has another account on the site.

"She got a family and friends IG orrrrrr? Miss Tina what's the tea?" one curious fan wrote in a comment. "Cause she got a finsta and she be trolling i know bey petty lmao," a convinced fan added.

Also believing that the wife of Jay-Z has a secret Instagram account, one user said, "I knew she had a burner page cuz what Instagram page is she cooking on." Some others said that Beyonce might have been updated a lot, but those were exclusive for her close friends. "They said Beyonce gotta 'close friends' tab on IG," a fan alleged.

However, some fans noted that Tina wasn't talking about Beyonce, but her niece Angie Beyince instead. "if you watch the whole live she said Angie Beyince her niece," a fan shared. A Beehive also reminded others that Beyonce wasn't exactly proud of her cooking skills, saying, "If you're a real Hive member, you know Bey can't cook for s**t. hopefully she's learning for real like Mama Tina said!"