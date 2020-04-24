 
 

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account
Instagram
Celebrity

If the remarks of the singer's mom in a Instagram Live session is to be believed, it seems like Bey, who is known to be private, has a secret Instagram account on which she often shares her daily activities.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Does Beyonce Knowles have a Finsta? If Tina Knowles' remarks in a recent Instagram Live session is to be believed, it seems like the "Lemonade" singer, who is known to be private, has a secret Instagram account on which she often shares her daily activities.

Tina sparked the speculations with her eyebrow-raising statement. "Beyonce has been really cooking a lot of great stuff on Instagram. She has that cooking show," so the mom of the pop icon said calmly. That unsurprisingly shocked fans because everyone knows that Beyonce rarely posts something on her public Instagram account, prompting them to think that she has another account on the site.

"She got a family and friends IG orrrrrr? Miss Tina what's the tea?" one curious fan wrote in a comment. "Cause she got a finsta and she be trolling i know bey petty lmao," a convinced fan added.

Also believing that the wife of Jay-Z has a secret Instagram account, one user said, "I knew she had a burner page cuz what Instagram page is she cooking on." Some others said that Beyonce might have been updated a lot, but those were exclusive for her close friends. "They said Beyonce gotta 'close friends' tab on IG," a fan alleged.

However, some fans noted that Tina wasn't talking about Beyonce, but her niece Angie Beyince instead. "if you watch the whole live she said Angie Beyince her niece," a fan shared. A Beehive also reminded others that Beyonce wasn't exactly proud of her cooking skills, saying, "If you're a real Hive member, you know Bey can't cook for s**t. hopefully she's learning for real like Mama Tina said!"

You can share this post!

Fetty Wap's Estranged Wife Claims She's Harassed After Filing for Divorce

John Cho Slams 'Verbal and Physical Abuse' Toward Asian Americans Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Related Posts
Beyonce Pledges $6M Donation to Covid-19 Mental Health Relief Efforts

Beyonce Pledges $6M Donation to Covid-19 Mental Health Relief Efforts

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce Highlights Black Community During 'Together at Home' Appearance

Beyonce Highlights Black Community During 'Together at Home' Appearance

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Urges People to Wash Hands in Cute PSA Video

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Urges People to Wash Hands in Cute PSA Video

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest