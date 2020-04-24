Dennis Rodman Wishes Friend Kim Jong-Un 'Speedy Recovery' Amid Reports He's in Grave Danger

Celebrity

The former Chicago Bulls player is praying for the North Korean leader following rumors that Jong-Un is in critical condition after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure.

AceShowbiz - Dennis Rodman, who publicly takes pride in being friends with Kim Jong-Un, is naturally concerned after hearing reports about his gravely-ill condition. While he couldn't confirm the truth about the North Korean leader's well-being, the former professional basketball player wishes for his speedy recovery if the reports are true.

"I hope it's just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong-Un is sick," the 58-year-old retired athlete tells TMZ Sports. "Hopefully I will find out more soon." He goes on sending his well wish for the son of the late Kim Jong-Il, saying, "There is still so much work we have to do between both the USA and DPRK. If he is not feeling well, I am praying for his speedy recovery, so that both my friends [President Donald Trump & Marshal Kim] can continue towards a peaceful success."

Dennis struck a friendship with Jong-Un in 2013 after he visited North Korea to host basketball exhibitions. Jong-Un, meanwhile, has long been a fan of the NBA and its players. The former NBA star last visited North Korea in 2017 and has repeatedly asked President Trump to allow him to help strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Rumors about Jong-Un being in grave danger surfaced earlier this week, after he reportedly underwent a cardiovascular procedure. The Daily NK, a South Korean news outlet that is run mostly by North Korean defectors, reported that the 36-year-old has been recovering at a villa since his April 12 surgery. The report claimed that Kim has been in bad health because of "heavy smoking, obesity and overwork."

On Wednesday, April 22, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the Pentagon had not yet received any intelligence suggesting Jong-Un was no longer North Korea's ruler. "I assume Kim Jong-Un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear force and the Korean military forces," Gen. John Hyten told reporters.