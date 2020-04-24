 
 

Dennis Rodman Wishes Friend Kim Jong-Un 'Speedy Recovery' Amid Reports He's in Grave Danger

Dennis Rodman Wishes Friend Kim Jong-Un 'Speedy Recovery' Amid Reports He's in Grave Danger
Celebrity

The former Chicago Bulls player is praying for the North Korean leader following rumors that Jong-Un is in critical condition after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dennis Rodman, who publicly takes pride in being friends with Kim Jong-Un, is naturally concerned after hearing reports about his gravely-ill condition. While he couldn't confirm the truth about the North Korean leader's well-being, the former professional basketball player wishes for his speedy recovery if the reports are true.

"I hope it's just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong-Un is sick," the 58-year-old retired athlete tells TMZ Sports. "Hopefully I will find out more soon." He goes on sending his well wish for the son of the late Kim Jong-Il, saying, "There is still so much work we have to do between both the USA and DPRK. If he is not feeling well, I am praying for his speedy recovery, so that both my friends [President Donald Trump & Marshal Kim] can continue towards a peaceful success."

Dennis struck a friendship with Jong-Un in 2013 after he visited North Korea to host basketball exhibitions. Jong-Un, meanwhile, has long been a fan of the NBA and its players. The former NBA star last visited North Korea in 2017 and has repeatedly asked President Trump to allow him to help strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Rumors about Jong-Un being in grave danger surfaced earlier this week, after he reportedly underwent a cardiovascular procedure. The Daily NK, a South Korean news outlet that is run mostly by North Korean defectors, reported that the 36-year-old has been recovering at a villa since his April 12 surgery. The report claimed that Kim has been in bad health because of "heavy smoking, obesity and overwork."

On Wednesday, April 22, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the Pentagon had not yet received any intelligence suggesting Jong-Un was no longer North Korea's ruler. "I assume Kim Jong-Un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear force and the Korean military forces," Gen. John Hyten told reporters.

You can share this post!

Marlo Hampton Thinks Wendy Williams Will Be 'Amazing' Addition to 'RHOA'

Young Thug and French Montana Appear to Fight Over Woman in Summer 2019
Related Posts
Dennis Rodman Wishes Friend Kim Jong-Un 'Speedy Recovery' Amid Reports He's in Grave Danger

Dennis Rodman Wishes Friend Kim Jong-Un 'Speedy Recovery' Amid Reports He's in Grave Danger

Dennis Rodman Faces Battery Charge for Slapping Incident

Dennis Rodman Faces Battery Charge for Slapping Incident

Dennis Rodman Says He Tried and Failed to Impregnate Madonna, Lost Her $20M Offer

Dennis Rodman Says He Tried and Failed to Impregnate Madonna, Lost Her $20M Offer

Dennis Rodman Flatly Denies He Randomly Smacked Guest at His Birthday Party

Dennis Rodman Flatly Denies He Randomly Smacked Guest at His Birthday Party

Dennis Rodman Denies Robbing Yoga Clothing Studio Despite Video Evidence

Dennis Rodman Denies Robbing Yoga Clothing Studio Despite Video Evidence

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money