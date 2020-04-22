T.I. Explains His Protective Parenting Style Towards His Daughters

Instagram Celebrity

This arrives after his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris sparked concerned after hinting at 'unhappy' childhood during a QnA session on her Instagram account on Saturday.

Apr 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - T.I. is one of strict celebrity dads following the infamous hymen-gate involving his 17-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris which landed him in hot water. While he's known to be strict with his daughters, the rapper and TV star seemed to give a little bit more freedom to his sons, and he explains why in a new episode of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle".

"To be honest with you, I only feel the need to protect the girls from heartbreak," Tip said during a confessional interview. "So for me, it's about making sure that my daughters grow up as happy and unencumbered by outsiders tweaking their emotions as possible."

Setting the record straight, T.I. further explained, "That doesn't mean that I don't want my daughters to date or have experiences. It just means I know that they will hold onto those experiences and I don't know how that will translate when they come out of it."

This arrives after Deyjah hinted at "unhappy" childhood. During a Q&A session on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Deyjah responded to someone who asked her, "What is one thing you would tell your younger self," writing, "Not sound dramatic but… I'd tell her it's not her fault, anything that happened to her, it's not her fault. I'd tell her I'm sorry because I know she unhappy but I literally have no idea on how to make her happy."

She continued, "I'd tell her no matter what though, ain't nobody else gonna hurt you they gone have to kill me to get you." This, naturally, sparked people's curiosity over what happened to her during her childhood. However, Deyjah refused to give further details. "I'll tell it one day. Rn isn't the time. Not in today's society lmaooo smh," so she wrote.

People started speculating on Internet as one wrote, "It sound like she was molested or abused as a child." One other said, "Somebody touched that girl. I pray it wasn't her father who seems obsessed with virginity," while one other commented, "for starters she probably feel violated af."

T.I. and Deyjah previously made headlines after the former revealed that he'd always check the 18-year-old's hymen to make sure that she's still a virgin.