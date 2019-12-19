 
 

Kate Beckinsale Finds Public Shaming for Romance With Younger Man 'Ridiculous'

Women's Health Magazine
Celebrity

In a new magazine interview, the 'Underworld' actress additionally calls out the double standard of dating, pointing out that men 'constantly doing whatever they like.'

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has had enough of dating double standards and facing public shaming for romancing younger men.

The 46 year old, who dated 26-year-old Pete Davidson earlier this year and had a previous on-off relationship with 24-year-old comedian Matt Rife, finds it hard to understand the intense media scrutiny her relationships have been under.

"If everyone's shi**ing on you, it can make you kind of ugh for a minute - especially if there's really nothing wrong," she told Women's Health. "If you're strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one's life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn't invite anyone to get too excited."

The "Underworld" star believes women are often shamed for having fun over a certain age.

"It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who is having any fun at all," she said. "And by that, I don't mean doing drugs and drinking and partying - because I never am - but being goofy, and going out, and not going, 'Omigod I'm going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.' Unless you're doing that, it somehow seems to be risque, which is just kind of ridiculous to me."

Beckinsale also called out the double standard when it comes to men dating much younger women.

"And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like - whether that's in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike and getting a tattoo," she added. "It has not been interpreted as, 'Why hasn't he had more children?' or, 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or, 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'".

The actress, who was previously married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016, also offered relationship advice - insisting separate housing arrangements are key to marital bliss.

"I think more people would do well married if they didn't have to live in the same house," she shared. "Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot."

