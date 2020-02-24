 
 

Erykah Badu Reacts as She's Accused of Copying Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle

The 'New Amerykah' singer insists her vagina-scented incense is not inspired by the Goop candle as she claims on Twitter, 'That's a whole nother kinda pu***.'

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Erykah Badu shot down speculations that she copied Gwyneth Paltrow's idea. Erykah recently released vagina-scented fragrance, a few weeks after Gwyneth launched her Goop candle that she claimed smelled like her lady parts.

"My incense was not inspired by Gwenith Paltrow (sic)," so the singer tweeted. "That's a whole nother kinda pu***." She claimed she'd been doing her research a long time before the actress released her candle, "I been in the lab for years. I stay on my pu*** muscle hustle."

The "New Amerykah" star, however, gave a nod to the "Mortdecai" actress for her successful candle launch. "Panties off to Gwen's candle! We love @goop," she wrote.

When Erykah Badu first announced her incense, she said she took inspirations from her "superpower." She told 10 Magazine, "There's an urban legend that my p***y changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives."

She claimed the fragrance was made from the ash of her underwear. "I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them," she explained. "Even the ash is part of it."

Meanwhile, Gwyneth said her vagina-scented candle started as a joke between her and Heretic perfumer Douglas Little when they were working on a project together. The two were sampling potential fragrance when she blurted out, "Uhhh... this smells like a vagina."

"We were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and I was like, 'This smells like my vagina.' I was kidding, obviously. It was really funny to us," she said.

Both Erykah's incense and Gwyneth's candle were sold out despite criticisms. Even Elton John was a big fan of the Goop candle and had bought "a ton of them."

