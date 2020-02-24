 
 

Giorgio Armani Decides to Livestream Milan Fashion Week Show Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Giorgio Armani Decides to Livestream Milan Fashion Week Show Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
The fashion designer has disinvited guests to his Fall 2020 show after two people near Milan lost their lives to the disease and health experts have alerted locals to be vigilant.

AceShowbiz - Designer Giorgio Armani has cancelled his Milan Fashion Week catwalk show as Italy tackles a coronavirus outbreak.

Two people near Milan have lost their lives to the disease and health experts have alerted locals to be vigilant regarding their own welfare and that of friends, family and neighbours - and Armani isn't taking any chances.

He has disinvited guests to his Fall 2020 show and will show off his latest collection via a livestream on the brand's website and social media pages.

Label bosses announced the cancellation early on Sunday morning (February 23), stating the decision was taken to "safeguard the wellbeing of all invited guests."

The other runway shows scheduled for the last day of the fashion week are expected to continue as planned, but supermodel Bella Hadid wasn't taking any chances - she was spotted wearing a face mask on her flight out of Milan with sister Gigi Hadid amid fears about coronavirus outbreak.

