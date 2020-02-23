 
 

Ben Affleck Credits Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. for Helping Him Get Sober

Ben Affleck Credits Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. for Helping Him Get Sober
The actor who plays Batman in 'Justice League' receives support from his 'wonderful' friends in Hollywood while struggling with alcohol addiction and depression.

  • Feb 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has praised "wonderful" Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. for supporting him in his struggle with sobriety.

The "Justice League" star has undergone rehabilitation treatment three times in the last two years in a bid to conquer his alcohol issues once and for all, and he reveals a few famous friends, who have previously overcome similar troubles, have stepped up to offer their help as he continues his sober journey.

In a candid interview on breakfast show "Good Morning America", Affleck shared, "Guys I found, like Bradley and Robert, have been really helpful to me, and really supportive. They're wonderful men."

Cooper has been clean since the age of 29, after battling dependencies on alcohol and drugs, while Downey, Jr. managed to beat his addiction demons in 2003, after years of setbacks, which led to a number of drug convictions and even jail time.

Affleck isn't the only famous face Cooper has offered sobriety guidance to - Brad Pitt recently credited the "A Star Is Born" actor/director with helping him clean up his act.

Meanwhile, Affleck, 47, has also opened up about his history of depression, for which he's been on medication for more than two decades.

"I get depressed, take antidepressants, they're very helpful for me," he admitted. "I've taken them since I was 26 years old, various different kinds. I've switched and tried this and tried that."

However, the prescriptions haven't always been good for his physical health. "Sometimes they (doctors) won't tell you about some awful side effect," Affleck said, "and you'll come back and say, 'Why am I 60 pounds heavier?' And they go, 'Oh, well you put on a little weight.' And it's like, 'Oh, well thanks!' "

