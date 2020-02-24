Lizzo, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Among Winners at 2020 NAACP Awards

Instagram Music

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker scores the top honor while Beyonce Knowles takes home multiple awards, one of which she shares with her daughter, at the annual 51st NAACP Image Awards.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo, "Just Mercy", and "Black-ish" were the big winners at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on Saturday night, February 22, 2020.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker beat out Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Regina King, and Tyler Perry to be named Entertainer of the Year at the ceremony, which recognises entertainers of colour.

"We are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do," said Lizzo as she accepted the night's final and biggest award, leaping and dancing off the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Meanwhile, "Just Mercy" took home three prizes, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and Best Supporting Actor for Jamie Foxx.

Jordan played a crusading defence attorney in the film, with Foxx starring as the wrongly convicted man he fought for.

"This project is a lot bigger than me. It's about every person that's wrongfully convicted and sitting in a jail cell right now," Jordan said as he accepted the award for the movie, which is based on real-life events.

Foxx, who won his fifth overall Image Award for his performance, added, "Thank you so much, black people, African-Americans, and everything else we are."

"It's always great to get it from black folks because we are so talented."

Lupita Nyong'o won Best Actress in a film for her role in "Us", and 15-year Marsai Martin received Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Little", beating out names including Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer.

It was a big night for "Black-ish", with the hit show taking home Outstanding Comedy Series, and sweeping all of the acting categories for comedy series.

Last year's Entertainer of the Year winner Beyonce Knowles also took home a handful of prizes, including Outstanding Female Artist, along with several nods for her album "The Lion King: The Gift". Her daughter, Blue Ivy, was also recognised for the collaboration "Brown Skin Girl".

And Rihanna took home the NAACP President's Award for special achievement and distinguished public service, and she called for racial, religious and cultural unity during her acceptance speech.

"If there's anything that I've learned, it's that we can only fix this world together," Rihanna said. "We can't do it divided. Tell your friends to pull up."

"We've been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and still we prevail… Imagine what we can do if we do it together," she added.

Anthony Anderson hosted the 2020 ceremony.

