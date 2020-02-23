Eric Church Makes His Collaborators 'Uncomfortable' During the Making of New Album

WENN Music

The 'Hell on the Heart' crooner compares the making of his upcoming studio installment to the horror movie 'The Shining' because he wants to do 'something nuts.'

AceShowbiz - Eric Church purposely made his collaborators "uncomfortable" while they worked on his upcoming album.

The country music star is putting the finishing touched on the follow-up to 2018's "Desperate Man", and during a Q&A with radio personality Lon Helton during Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, February 20, 2020, how opened up on his unusual working method.



"I felt like it was time to do something nuts," he said, describing how he took up residency in a restaurant converted into a studio in Banner Elk, North Carolina.



"The goal was to write and record 28 songs in 28 days. I'd write a song in the morning, we'd cut it that night," he explained. "We removed all the barriers. Chase that as hard as you can, move on. For me, it's as far out there as I have gotten."

The "Hell on the Heart" hitmaker said he immersed himself in the isolation, describing the situation as, "kind of like (horror movie) The Shining," in which a frustrated writer seeks out inspiration by taking a caretaker's job in an isolated mountain resort.

"Looking back at what came out of it, everyone needed to be uncomfortable. The writers had no clue what they were in for. All that is what made it great."

The new album follows a string of guest appearances from the star, including the Keith Urban collaboration "We Were", and Luke Combs' new single "Does to Me".