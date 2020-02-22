 
 

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud
Warner Bros. Television
TV

That is not the only time that Jenn Lahmers appears to piss Seales off in an interview with other 'The Real' co-hosts as she calls her 'newbie' while talking about the daytime talk show hitting its 1000th episode.

  • Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Real" co-hosts were celebrating for the show's 1000th episode and stopped by "Extra TV" for an interview with Jenn Lahmers. As they talked about the exciting milestone that the daytime talk show hit, things went well during the interview. However, that changed after Lashmers brought the topic of alleged tension between Amanda Seales and fellow co-host Jeannie Mai up to the discussion.

At one point, Lashmers pointed out to Seales, "You and Jeannie have butted heads on a couple of topics…," before Seales quickly cut her off . "Have we? Stop… No because you know what…," Seales snapped.

"It comes with the territory, right?" Lashmers continued to ask, to which Seales responded, "That's not the territory we’re coming from. We're not butting heads. And I think it's very, very important, especially at a table of diverse women…." Mai agreed and encouraged Seales to continue explaining, saying, "Say it."

"...to very clearly delineate the difference between having a difference of opinion than butting heads. You'll know when I'm butting heads because when I butt heads, there's only going to be one head standing and as you can see, we're still here," Seales added. Seales and Mai then quietly toasted one another.

That was not the only time that Lashmers appeared to piss Seales off. Earlier in the interview, Lashmers said, "1,000 episodes. Does it feel like it's six seasons, already?..I mean not for you because you're a newbie." Seales looked at the camera and deadpanned, "But I been in this game for a long time." Co-host Loni Love could also be seen assuring Seales by holding Seales' hands and giving her a nod of approval.

You can share this post!

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Blindsided by Sudden Firing
Related Posts
'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

'The Real': Amanda Seales Thinks Jussie Smollett Did 'Noble' Thing With Fake Hate-Crime Attack

'The Real': Amanda Seales Thinks Jussie Smollett Did 'Noble' Thing With Fake Hate-Crime Attack

Tamar Braxton Begs for Forgiveness From Former 'The Real' Co-Host

Tamar Braxton Begs for Forgiveness From Former 'The Real' Co-Host

Tamera Mowry's Emotional Return to 'The Real': My Heart Needs a Bandage

Tamera Mowry's Emotional Return to 'The Real': My Heart Needs a Bandage

Tamar Braxton Breaks Down in Tears While Talking About 'The Real' Firing

Tamar Braxton Breaks Down in Tears While Talking About 'The Real' Firing

Most Read
'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost
TV

'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

Diddy Signs Up Sons for the Revival of 'Making the Band'

Diddy Signs Up Sons for the Revival of 'Making the Band'

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

Taika Waititi Signs Up for Horror Comedy Series Starring Jude Law

Taika Waititi Signs Up for Horror Comedy Series Starring Jude Law

Lark Voorhies Felt Hurt by 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub

Lark Voorhies Felt Hurt by 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

John Krasinski Admits to Be Struggling After the End of 'The Office'

John Krasinski Admits to Be Struggling After the End of 'The Office'

'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max

'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max