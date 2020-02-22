 
 

Pop Smoke Was Killed by Gunshot to His Torso, Coroners Confirm

The 'Welcome to the Party' hitmaker passed away in the early hours of February 19 after armed intruders stormed the Hollywood Hills property he was staying.

AceShowbiz - Rap newcomer Pop Smoke was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso, coroners have ruled.

The "Welcome to the Party" hitmaker, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, died in the early hours of Wednesday, February 19 after armed intruders stormed the Hollywood Hills property in which he was staying.

Multiple shots were fired, critically wounding the 20-year-old, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

An autopsy has since been completed, with officials at the Los Angeles County Coroner's office confirming his cause of death and formally declaring it a homicide.

The rapper's remains have now been released to his relatives.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are still investigating Smoke's death, which was initially thought to have been part of a home invasion robbery.

On Thursday, authorities ruled out robbery as the sole motivation for the incident, amid reports suggesting surveillance video footage had captured four masked men surrounding the property, indicating it was a targetted hit.

Police have yet to make any arrests or name any suspects, and they have not shared if the home invasion is thought to be gang-related.

