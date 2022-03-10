'The Real' Reportedly Set to Be Canceled Following Nick Cannon's Show Cancellation

TV

Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - "The Real" might come to an end sooner than expected. Following news about c=Nick Cannon]'s self-titled show cancellation, it was unveiled that the daytime talk show is set to be canceled as well after 8 seasons.

Bringing up the reports was theJasmineBrand. The reason for the cancellation remains to be seen. However, the outlet claimed it had something to do with the rating of the show, which is currently co-hosted by Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai as well as Garcelle Beauvais.

The co-hosts previously included Tamera Mowry and Amanda Seales. The two however, left the show in the summer of 2020. As for Amanda, she exited the show because it was allegedly "breaking [her] spirit."

"I was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people," the comedian added. "And then on top of that, I didn't want to be somewhere that I felt like people weren't being honest with me and where people felt scared of me because of my Black woman-ess."

"I was so excited to get to play my Smart, Funny and Black game on The Real," she continued. "They assigned it to the one white woman producer, but we have three Black women producers and one Black guy producer and I was like 'Why are you producing this?' and she was like, 'So and so assigned it to me,' and I said, 'But why would you be producing this? You're a white woman. You don't understand what we're going to be talking about.' "

That aside, it was also confirmed that "Nick Cannon" has been axed just over five months following its premiere. Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the show's producer-distributor, Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement, "It's never easy to cancel a production with clear potential."

"But after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon," the message added. "We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season."

"Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures," the pair concluded.