Presley Gerber Is 'Unrecognizable' at Paris Hilton's Birthday Bash Amid Family's 'Tense' Situation

The son of Cindy Crawford shows up at the socialite's bash with his girlfriend Cameron Rorrison more than a week after he made headlines with 'misunderstood' face tattoo.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Presley Gerber seemingly adds more worries to his parents and younger sister. More than a week after getting the word "misunderstood" tattoed to his face that allegedly put his family in a "tense" situation, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber came to Paris Hilton's 39th birthday party looking "unrecognizable."

The 20-year-old model was reported attending the bash at Hilton's Los Angeles mansion on Thursday, February 20, with his girlfriend Cameron Rorrison. "Presley Gerber was there with his girlfriend and had grills in his mouth," a source told Us Weekly. "He was drinking a clear beverage out of a cup, and he also had a water bottle with him."

Donning a sweatshirt with the hood up, the older brother of Kaia Gerber was said to look "completely unrecognizable." At the bash, he joined other famous faces including TV personalities Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, "With You" singer Chris Brown, model Heidi Klum, "Baywatch" actress Charlotte McKinney, and "Unforgettable" rapper French Montana.

Earlier the same month, Presley set Internet abuzz after he shared on social media that he got himself a brand new tattoo under on his right cheek. Many criticized him for the new ink. One, in particular, wrote in the comment section, "Are you really that misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored."

Presley was quick to hit back at the critiques as he pointed out, during in an Instagram Live stream, "It says misunderstood because that's how I felt my entire life. Look at these f**king haters out here. F**k you if you don't like it." His girlfriend Cameron, who was there with him during the broadcast, added, "His parents love it, by the way."

Contrary to Cameron's claim, reports came out days later that Presley's parents have been "beside themselves" with worry. "He's been sent to a rehab-like program in the past," an insider told Us Weekly. "Presley's hanging out with a group of people who have been negatively impacting him."

Similar sentiment was shared by another insider who claimed that Cindy and Rande were "definitely concerned" about Presley's behavior. "He has just fallen off the beaten path. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious," the insider shared with E! News. "They want to make sure he's in a good mental state and are closely watching him."