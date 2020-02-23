Besides Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, These Celebrities Turn From Lovers to Enemies

Celebrity

Some of these celebrities even planned to get engaged back when they were still together, but now they have nothing but hate for each other and they're not afraid to let their feelings be known.

Feb 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Just like common people, celebrities also go through breakups. While there are some stars who remain friends and often connect with each other even after they have moved on, some other celebs have nothing but hate for each other and they are not afraid to make their feelings be known by people all around the world.

The latest example of that are Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. Following their heated encounter at a store, the exes continued exchanging insults and accusation against each other for the world to see. The "Anaconda" rapper even upped her game and dissed him on her new track "Yikes", though she previously shared that she regretted her Twitter war with Meek.

Meek and Nicki are obviously not the only celebs who have turned from lovers to enemies. Below, we have listed several other exes who get caught in similar situation as the two rappers.

1. Kanye West and Amber Rose WENN/Avalon/FayesVision Back when news first broke that Kanye West and Amber Rose called it quits after two years together, it seemed their split was on a good note. But that all changed in 2012 when the latter called his now-wife Kim Kardashian a "homewrecker" for ruining their relationship. It got even worse when Kanye decided to attack Amber for blasting Tyga's relationship with Kylie Jenner. Stopping by "The Breakfast Club", Kanye claimed that he had to "take 30 showers" when he was still in relationship with Amber and that left her fuming. Not one to remain silent, she threatened him, "This is my moment to let the world know who u really are and the things you've done to me." However, she later backed out and said, "I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u."

2. Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Ever wonder how Taylor Swift got the snake nickname? Her messy breakup with Calvin Harris was the start of it all. Soon after the singer and the DJ called it quits, she revealed that she ghostwrote his hit Rihanna collaboration "This Is What You Came For". Calvin clearly wasn't having it and responded in a series of now-deleted tweets. In one tweet, he wrote, "Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage." He added that she should just focus on his boyfriend at the time, Tom Hiddleston, rather than "trying to tear your ex bf down," before mentioning her feud with Katy Perry. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry," he said. Following the clapback, Calvin fans went after the pop superstar using the snake emoji.

3. Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb WENN/Avalon/C.Smith It's not uncommon for celebrities to battle over the custody of their children after a split, but what Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb fought for was certainly one that might seem impossible. Right after breaking off their engagement, the wealthy businessman filed a lawsuit to obtain full custody of her own frozen eggs and bring them to term. Yes, you read that right. The nasty custody battle has been going on for years with Loeb not giving up even though the actress successfully blocked him from using the embryos and creating life twice. He filed a third lawsuit in April 2018, but a judge still ruled in Sofia's favor. According to court documents, one cannot seek custody of an embryo under the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction Act, a law that was enacted to resolve custody disputes over children of parents residing in different states.

4. Bella Thorne and Mod Sun WENN/Dave Starbuck Bella Thorne and Mod Sun seemingly ended their relationship on good terms when she first announced her split from the rapper in April 2019. However, just a month after the Disney star declared that she would always love her ex, she accused him of clout-chasing for saying that he planned to sell her belongings on eBay. And thus their feud ensued, with Mod claiming to be calling the police on Bella after she refused to leave his house. Bella never responded back to Mod, but that doesn't mean their beef ended. Later in August, the pair went back at it again after the actress shared a video of their "wedding" on social media and Mod didn't like that. This time, he was the one who accused her of clout-chasing. Bella was quick to hit back and said that Mod "kept lying" to her during their relationship, to which the latter denied and stressed that she was the one who lied.

5. Big Sean and Naya Rivera WENN/Apega Big Sean and Naya Rivera were once so in love with each other they got engaged and planned to tie the knot. However, all the love turned into hate the moment they broke up in 2014, with the "Glee" alum alleging in her tell-all book that his alleged infidelity with Ariana Grande was the cause of it all. He swiftly responded to the allegation in his song "No More Interviews" with the lyrics, "And you know the funny thing about it is my wanna write a tell-all/ F**ked up thing about it is she ain't even tell all." As if that wasn't harsh enough, Sean revealed that his savage breakup anthem, "IDFWU", is about Naya as well. Not stopping there, when Naya was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery following an altercation with Ryan Dorsey in 2017, Sean seemed to shade her on Twitter. He said at the time, "I told y'all n***a, I told y'all n***a. Y'all thought I was playing, but I told y'all."

6. Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus WENN/Patricia Schlein Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus' relationship was a short, but sensational one. Not only the exes managed to spark a new meme during the brief time they spent together, but they also got social media heated up right after their split due to their messy back-and-forth. It all started after Xan accused her of cheating on him, and things just escalated from there. Noah continuously denied cheating on him and claimed that Xan was the one who had an affair behind her back instead. She posted a photo of what appeared to be a hickey on the rapper's neck and said that cheaters "like to accuse their partner of cheating to make themselves feel less guilty." Seemingly feeling ashamed of making their troubles so public, Noah later asked Xan to speak directly to her instead of going on social media.

7. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber WENN/Adriana M. Barraza The story about the tumultuous relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber is a long one and at one point, it got so bad that they took their tension public. It all started after the Canadian star defended his relationship with Sofia Richie against trolls. In a very strange plot twist, Selena was actually on the trolls' side and publicly criticized Justin for posting photos with the model. "If you can't handle the hate, stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans," she said at the time. Justin then defended himself, and Selena clapped back by saying she forgave him when he cheated. Not one to remain silent, he accused her of cheating with Zayn Malik. Selena didn't write back after that, but admitted what she said "was selfish and pointless."

8. 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox WENN/Avalon There are times when exes who are feuding after a breakup will move on with their lives while keeping any bad blood they had in the past. In 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox's case, their breakup turned into an ongoing feud that has reached a point of no return. For the past 14 years, the two stars have been anything but friendly exes and taken every opportunity they could to publicly shame each other. Take their 2018 spat as an example. In an excerpt from a book, Vivica shockingly characterized her sex life with Fiddy as "PG-13." The "Power" star unsurprisingly wasn't having it and hit back in a since-deleted Instagram post, "I'm waking up to this s**t, that was 14 years ago. Smh who does this? What the f**k!"

9. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna WENN/Judy Eddy It's pretty much a known fact that Rob Kardashian doesn't have the best relationship with his exes, but the worst one is probably his relationship with Blac Chyna. The exes got into a legal battle over the custody over their daughter, Dream Kardashian, for years. Even though they ended up burying the hatchet last year, things went south again when the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum filed another custody lawsuit. To make matters worse, Rob made some not-so-nice allegations against Chyna in his papers. Among all the things he mentioned in the lawsuit was an allegation that the makeup mogul is nothing but a dangerous existence for the little girl. He alleged that Chyna once chased people around with knives and threw candles around her house. However, her attorney has hit back at the allegations.

10. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears WENN/Instar/Avalon Among all the celebrity exes in this list, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' case might be the most infamous one. The exes were once dubbed couple goals and people even expected them to get engaged at some point. Alas, the then-couple broke up after three years together allegedly because the blonde beauty cheated on Justin. Justin was apparently so hurt by the split he wrote a whole diss song against Britney, "Cry Me a River". In response to the controversial song, Britney said in an interview, "I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally." However, she thought "that was a great way to sell the record. He's smart."