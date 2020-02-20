Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber

Instagram Celebrity

His sister Kaia Gerber reportedly has been trying to help her older brother, but it doesn't seem to be working because the 20-year-old 'has a mind of his own.'

AceShowbiz - Things are not doing great in Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's family. It's been reported that they are currently in a tense situation due to their son Presley's recent behavior that included getting a tattoo on his cheek.

E! News reported that both the supermodel and her husband "are definitely concerned about their son. They truly want to make sure he is okay," adding that the couple has been trying to help him ever since his arrest for DUI last year. "He has just fallen off the beaten path. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious," an insider shares. "They want to make sure he's in a good mental state and are closely watching him."

Even his sister, Kaia Gerber, reportedly has been trying to help her brother too and has "really taken him under her wing." However, the outcome apparently is not to her favor because Presley "has a mind of his own."

A second source similarly shares to Us Weekly that Cindy and Rande have been "beside themselves" with worry due to their son. "He's been sent to a rehab-like program in the past," so the insider notes to the publication. "Presley's hanging out with a group of people who have been negatively impacting him."

Presley has always been prone to wild behavior. In January 2019, the male model was arrested in Los Angeles for driving under the influence. He then gave another taste of his wild life by revealing his face tattoo that read, "Misunderstood." He was soon hit with backlash following the reveal, but the star has since hit back at the critics.

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done this. I think that's a pretty obvious thing," he said during an Instagram Live session, telling his haters that if they have "s**t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face."