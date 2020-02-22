 
 

Becky G Blames Social Media Culture for Pitting Jennifer Lopez Against Shakira

The 'Mayores' singer voices her thoughts when being asked about the way Super Bowl trolls compared the two Latina hitmakers after their Halftime Show performance.

AceShowbiz - Becky G wasn't a fan of the way Super Bowl trolls pitted Jennifer Lopez and Shakira against each other following their stunning Halftime Show performance.

The pair made history as the first Latina pair to headline the world-famous event, and were widely praised for their high-octane renditions of some of their most famous songs.

However, for every fan who congratulated Jennifer and Shakira, there was one slamming them by comparing them to one another - and Becky didn't like seeing that.

"We're all different, and we all have different stories of how we got to where we are. We all have different styles. We're all running different races," she told Entertainment Tonight. "As an artist myself, I grew up watching and listening to them both, and I love both of them just as much as the other. Obviously, I think it's something that social media and the culture of social media and the media in general, it's their job... but it's not fair (to compare them)."

