Celine Dion Touched Deeply by Fans' Sympathy in the Wake of Mother's Passing

A little over a month after Therese Dion passed away in Canada, the 'Because You Loved Me' hitmaker reaches out to fans to express gratitude for their support.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion has thanked fans for helping her through a tough time following her mum's death.

Therese Dion, a mother of 14, was surrounded by family and friends when she passed away in her native Canada, on January 17, while her superstar daughter was in the midst of her "Courage World Tour".

The sad news didn't affect the jaunt, however, with Celine taking the stage just hours after her mum's passing and, taking to Instagram, the "Imperfections" star shared a beautiful black and white photograph of her mother as she thanked fans for their support.

"On behalf of my entire family, I would like to thank all of you for your expressions of sympathy, which have touched us very deeply," she wrote. "If you wish, you can write a note or make a donation on the Fondation Maman Dion website."

"Helping children in need, will help us to heal. -- Celine xx..."

Therese had been battling serious health issues for months prior to her passing, according to her eldest daughter Claudette Dion, who said she suffered from memory loss, and hearing and vision impairment.