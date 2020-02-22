The Roots to Get a Street in Philadelphia Named After Them

Celebrity

Expressing his disbelief at the huge honor, drummer and band leader Questlove shares a footage of televised council meeting about the street-naming proposal on social media.

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop legends The Roots are set to be memorialised in their native Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a street named in their honour.

City Council members have approved a resolution to name a stretch of East Passyunk Avenue, between South Street and Bainbridge Street, Avenue of The Roots - marking the spot where the group got its start.

The proposal read: "The Roots started their performance experience by busking on the streets of Philadelphia. East Passyunk Avenue and South Street was one of their main locations."

"Since then, The Roots have taken Philadelphia with them on television nightly and to audiences worldwide. The Roots are, and will always be, appreciated as a talented band from the streets of Philadelphia."

The "You Got Me" hitmakers, who also serve as the house band on America's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", will celebrate the hometown recognition during an unveiling ceremony in May (2020), before staging their 13th annual Roots Picnic festival in the city.

Drummer and band leader Questlove shared his disbelief at the huge honour on Friday, February 21, when he shared video footage of the televised council meeting on Instagram and captioned it, ".....does this mean WHAT I THINK IT MEANS!!!???!!!??? hell of a way to find out!!!! WOW!!!!!".

He also tagged the post's location as: "South Street in Philly baby!!!".