Brielle Biermann Looks Completely Different With Brunette Locks

The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann is almost unrecognizable as she debuts her new look on Instagram after dying her hair darker, prompting Khloe Kardashian and her mother gushing in the comments.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brielle Biermann continues to transform herself. After removing her lip fillers and re-injecting her lips with smaller one, the 22-year-old social media personality has just debuted her newly-dyed hair on Instagram.

In a couple of pictures posted on Thursday, February 20, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann ditched her blonde highlights for brunette do, which is her darkest shade yet. Chrissy Rasmussen, who gave Brielle her new hair, called her new look "Midnight Frost."

Brielle looked completely different with her brunette do, but many of her followers are already loving it. Khloe Kardashian commented on her Instagram post, "I love this," while her mother Kim added in the comment section, "So damn beautiful."

"This. This is it," another showed her/his approval to Brielle's new hair color. "GURL WE STAN," someone else commented, while Malika Haqq simply wrote, "LOVE."

Brielle's darker hair is not her only biggest transformation this year. In January, she got her lip fillers dissolved and later got her pout plumped once again, but made sure that she's not going too big. "I had Dr. Thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD," she wrote on Instagram Stories earlier this month along with a photo of her new look, "and I couldn't be happier. Still nowhere near how they were before. Less is more!"

In an interview with PEOPLE, she admitted that her old fillers were too much. "I didn't realize how crazy it looked. I feel looking back, my lips really looked a little crazy," she said, as she recalled going against others' advice not to do her upper lip. She shared, "I'd be like, 'Oh, I'm going to LA,' and they're like, 'Okay, well maybe let's not inject the top lip. The top looks good. Let's do the bottom.' I was like, 'F**k you guys. I'm going to do what I want.' "

