Azealia Banks Tells Haters Criticizing Her Pop Smoke Tribute to 'Go Die of Aids'
In an answer to one user who questions her sincerity, the female emcee writes, 'I hate how you f****ts always come in with your selfishness thinking anyone in the word gives a f**k about you.'

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks is among stars paying tribute to Pop Smoke following his death. Taking to her Instagram account, the female emcee uploaded several photos of the slain rapper to honor him, though her action was not appreciated by some of her followers.

Obviously, Azealia would not just let her haters say whatever they want. Underneath one of her posts, a user questioned her sincerity, "Girl why do u do this with every artist that dies... like I'm sure he really mattered to u that much before he died, didn't he?" The "Anna Wintour" rapper didn't take the comment lightly and hit back, "Suck twenty d***s and die I hate how you f****ts always come in with your selfishness thinking anyone in the word gives a f**k about you cause you like to f**k in your a**."

She concluded her lengthy clapback by saying, "N***a you AINT S**T."

But that wasn't the only comment she replied to. In an answer to one other user who said, "You tried..," she simply told her/him to "go die of aids f****t." However, Azealia later deleted both of her comments.

Despite that, people already screen-captured her remarks and re-shared it online, leading to her facing backlash from other social media users. "IDGAF what anyone says I absolutely can't stand her...She gets on my nerves," one said, as another warned her, "Wishing a disease on someone will only come back to you." Someone else wrote, "She may be upset, but this was not the way to handle things."

Some others took issue with her choice of words, especially because she used homophobic slurs in her clapback. "Homoph*bic and transph*bic blacks are just as cruel in every way as rac*st whites are. Don't @ me," an individual wrote. Meanwhile, one other said, "She needs her meds... She angry with life, poor her!"

