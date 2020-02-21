Travis Mills Promises to Always Have Madelaine Petsch's Back Post-Breakup

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity

Crediting his ex-girlfriend for making 'the lowest lows liveable', the 30-year-old musician expresses his gratitude for the chance to share the last 3 years with with the 'Riverdale' actress.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Breaking up does not lessen any of Travis Mills' affections to Madelaine Petsch. Shortly after report of their failed relationship surfaced, the 30-year-old musician confirmed his split from the "Riverdale" actress, and promised that he would always have her back.

On Thursday, February 20, Travis posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. Directing a few lines to Madelaine, he admitted, "While I'm holding back tears I'm excited to see what you do next. I'll always have your back. Trying to capture the gratitude, love & pain in a few paragraphs, is impossible. I'm not deleting any of our images, I regret nothing."

Travis' post began with a confession that he found it hard to "capture a love of this scale or its significance to me in a few paragraphs." He went on to point out the irony of his most public relationship. "Behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life," he explained.

He continued to share his gratitude for their romance. "While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I'm so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine," he noted. "The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn't trade for anything."

Though wishing that their lives "really looked like a google image search" of their names, he admitted, "In reality we're ambitious & hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the next best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE & doing it all while being separated by it."

Travis further detailed what he will take away from their relationship. "It challenged me, kept me honest, made me more compassionate, and helped me do some very necessary growing up. The highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her," he spelled out. "I've learned so much about myself & life from that unconditional love and support."

In the end, Travis reminded media to respect his and Madelaine's privacy. "It's a sad world when sites, blogs, & media try to profit off our pain. Please be respectful," he requested, before adding, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support."