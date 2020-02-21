Birdman Puts 'Weird' Relationship With Lil Wayne Behind

WENN/Jlnphotography Celebrity

Confirming that they have patched things up following their legal dispute years ago, the Cash Money co-founder calls the 'Lollipop' hitmaker his 'son' and says, 'We happy with each other.'

AceShowbiz - Birdman and Lil Wayne are back on good terms, after ending their legal dispute in 2018. Appearing on "Everyday Struggle" ahead of his new documentary "New Cash Order", the Cash Money co-founder speaks on his relationship with Tunechi as well as other former Cash Money artists Drake and Nicki Minaj.

"I got a great relationship with Drake, I got a great relationship with my son Wayne, always looked at Nicki as a little sister," he said in the interview. "Everybody in a good space, we put the past behind us and we're moving forward."

Birdman later particularly addressed his relationship with Weezy. "We happy as a motherf**ker, man, we came up," he claimed. Admitting that things between them were "weird" for years, he added that now "we happy with each other, we talk all the time."

The veteran rap star went on sharing that after the recent NBA All-Star Game, Wayne called him to tell him that he would never have been able to make it without his help. Birdman said he told Wayne, "I'm really proud of you, bruh, like for real for real."

"That's my son, like, that's why I could never say anything negative about him no matter what. I would never do that s**t," he said, adding of their feud, "That s**t forever behind us, I gave him whatever he want."

Wayne was discovered by Birdman when he was 13 and joined Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label in 1996. Their relationship turned sour when the release of Wayne's twelfth studio album "Tha Carter V" was delayed multiple times, prompting the 37-year-old star to sue his then-boss.

The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount and Wayne was released from Cash Money Records in 2018. He finally released "Tha Carter V" in September of the same year.