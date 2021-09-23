 
 

Birdman Reveals Reason Why He Kissed Lil Wayne on the Lips in Viral Photo

WENN/Jlnphotography
In a new interview, the 'Leather So Soft' rapper addresses the kissing photo, which was taken in 2006, saying that he kissed the 'Lollipop' hitmaker because he always looks at him as his 'child.'

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Birdman has addressed the infamous photo from more than a decade ago that saw him kissing Lil Wayne on the lips. In a new interview, the rapper and business mogul revealed the real reason why he did that.

"First of all, my own son, I would kiss him," the 52-year-old said about the photo that was taken in 2006 during a segment from REVOLT TV's "Big Facts" podcast interview. "I always looked at Wayne as my son and I always looked at it like, 'cause I was in the streets, and I thought this might be the last time he ever [sees] me."

Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, further explained, "Cause I was living like that. That's what that s**t really started from 'cause I thought that every night I leave, I might not ever come back." The "Leather So Soft" rapper went on noting that he always considers Wayne as his "child."

"I always today look at Wayne as my child. I was his father when he didn't have a father since he was nine years old," Birdman shared. Expressing his love to the "Lollipop" hitmaker, the Cash Money Records CEO added, "And I love him like my own and I'd give my life for him and I'd take a life for him."

Elsewhere in the interview, Birdman also suggested that if Wayne was to ever get involved with a "Verzuz" battle, it would be an easy win for him. "Himself, Wayne versus Tunechi," Birdman said, which drew a laugh from the co-hosts.

"He got too much s**t going on, nobody could touch that. Come on, brother, this is Tunechi. This n***a had 100 singles in one year. He passed [Elvis Presley] in one year. 100 songs on Billboard, so I don't think an individual could top that. I'm talking about 100 hit songs. The work Wayne put into it, I wouldn't even play with that s**t."

