 
 

Chris Pratt Left Stunned by Remains of Dead Couple Discovery

WENN/Instar
During his appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor reveals the remains were found when he was filming 'The Tomorrow War' in Iceland.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt was stunned after the remains of a couple missing for 80 years were discovered on the Iceland set of his film "The Tomorrow War".

Shortly before production on the sci-fi movie began, the frozen bodies were found in a crevice on the glacier on which Pratt and his co-stars were due to shoot.

"They had been there for over 80 years, and sadly, they didn't make it," Pratt said during a sit down with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

"They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from 1930 or 1940. They had their supplies and rations. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently were found. Isn't that wild?".

Luckily, Pratt and the movie's crew managed to make it through the shoot unscathed.

"Thankfully, we got out and nobody fell in any holes..., that we're reporting," he joked.

Yvonne Strahovski and J.K. Simmons also appear in "The Tomorrow War", which is scheduled to be released in December.

