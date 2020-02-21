Noah Centineo Sets Record Straight on His Sobriety, Admits He Sometimes Goes 'Back to Drinking'

Instagram Celebrity

The actor portraying Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' clarifies reports that suggest he had given up alcohol and drugs before his 21st birthday.

AceShowbiz - Noah Centineo is not leading a totally alcohol free life. More than a week after making headlines with a confession that he has given up on drinking and drugs before his 21st birthday, the Peter Kavinsky of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" set the record straight and admitted that he sometimes "went back to drinking."

"My relationship with sobriety is a little different," the 23-year-old actor admitted in the Thursday, February 20 episode of Variety's "The Big Ticket" podcast when the topic was brought up. He went on to confess, "I got clean for a year, I just said I'm gonna take a year off, and then I went back to drinking."

While he did not eliminate alcohol entirely from his life, the "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" actor assured the same did not apply for drugs. "I left a lot in the past," he told host Marc Malkin. "There's a lot that I don't do anymore. … But when I have to work, I cut out everything." Still, he admitted that he "would have a cigarette" on a really bad day, adding that "coffee is way better!"

A little over a week earlier, Centineo grabbed media attention after Harper's Bazaar published his interview for its digital issue. In it, the former star of "The Fosters" opened up about his experiments with various narcotics in his teen years. "There wasn't really much I wouldn't do," he shared. "I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things."

Spilling more on the "dark time" in his life, the actor playing Camila Cabello's love interest in her "Havana" music video blamed his family situation. "As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion," he confided.