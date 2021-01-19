Noah Centineo Bids Farewell to His Tonsils After 7 Years of Chronic Tonsillitis and Strep Throat

Instagram Celebrity

The 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' actor takes to social media on Sunday, January 17 to give a look at his sickly looking tonsils before they got removed.

AceShowbiz - Noah Centineo has finally bid farewell to his tonsils. Claiming to have suffered from chronic tonsillitis and strep throat for seven years, the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actor went under the knife for a successful tonsil removal surgery.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, January 17 to give the latest update on his health. Putting out a photo of his sickly looking tonsils before they got removed, he added a clip of himself in recovery after undergoing the procedure. In it, he could be seen showing off the inside of his throat while saying, "Alright, all done. Finished it."

In the caption of the post, the "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" star explained, "Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago/ Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat." He went on to quip, "I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years."

Many of Noah's fans were quick to send him well wishes. One replied, "Hope you feel better soon." Another pointed out, "Glad you took care of that..our health is our 1st priority..have a well recovery." A third additionally exclaimed, "Get better soon!!"

Noah's surgery came nearly a year after he got candid about his sobriety. "My relationship with sobriety is a little different," he told Variety in February 2020. "I got clean for a year, I just said I'm gonna take a year off, and then I went back to drinking."

As for drugs, Noah revealed that he "left a lot in the past." He continued, "There's a lot that I don't do anymore. … But when I have to work, I cut out everything." However, if he has a really bad day, he would not mind having "a cigarette," adding that "coffee is way better!"

Around a week prior to that, the leading man of "The Perfect Date" admitted that he liked partying and experimenting with various narcotics from the age of 17 to one day just before he turned 21. "There wasn't really much I wouldn't do," he shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things."