 
 

Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Maraj Is the Spitting Image of Herself in Rare Family Footage

The Trinidadian star takes to Instagram to share a video of her spending time with her little sister and dad Robert along with the caption that reads, 'My Dad and lil sister Ming.'

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Even though Nicki Minaj has been really open about her marriage to Kenneth Petty, it's the complete opposite when it comes to her family. However, on Thursday, February 20, the Trinidadian rapper gave her social media followers a rare glimpse at her family through an Instagram followers and fans can't get over the fact that her sister looks so much like her.

In the video, Nicki leaned close to Ming as lipstick mark filters spread around their faces. The latter looked beautiful in a red jacket paired with a white T-shirt as she styled her hair in an updo and braided the front part of her locks. The "Side to Side" rapper then panned the camera to her dad Robert, who also looked casual in a white hoodie and red cap.

"My Dad & lil sister Ming," she wrote in the caption.

Friends and fans soon jumped to the comment section to gush over how similar the sisters look. "She's so beautiful! She looks just like you," Monica Denise said, while Skai Jackson raved, "She's so pretty." Some number of fans called Ming her twin, with one saying, "Your lil sister is your twin gorgeousness runs in the family."

"Not the sister... wowww wait a minute. Imagine being nicki Minaj lil sister and looking like her," one other commented. "Omg Ming looks like you !!! She's beautiful Trini tings going on !!!" someone else said in the comment, while another called Ming "pretty little princess!! She's her twin." One other was so excited s/he wrote in all caps, "SHE HAS YOUR WHOLE FACE HEAD GORGEOUS." There was also someone who said, "Omg literal twins, sooo beautiful!"

Ming Maraj is Nicki's step sister from her father's side. Her existence was not known to the world until 2013, when Nicki posted on Twitter a photo of her sister.

