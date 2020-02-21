 
 

Will Ferrell Blames Snoop Dogg for Being Drunk During 'Old School' Nude Scene

Will Ferrell Blames Snoop Dogg for Being Drunk During 'Old School' Nude Scene
WENN/DreamWorks/Avalon/Richard Foreman
Celebrity

The 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' star shares story from the 2003 comedy film's set during a sit down with First We Feast's 'Hot Ones' with Sean Evans.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Will Ferrell was drunk when he filmed his infamous nude scene in "Old School" - and it's all Snoop Dogg's fault.

The funnyman reveals he began boozing on set as he prepared to film a scene in which his character has too much to drink at a party and goes streaking in public, because the rap superstar, who had a cameo in the 2003 comedy, was late for his shoot.

"In between takes, it took so long to get Snoop Dogg out of his trailer, as he was smoking (marijuana) and playing video games, that out of boredom I just started drinking," Ferrell shared during a sit down with First We Feast's "Hot Ones" with Sean Evans.

Ferrell also detailed the wacky original concept for his hit film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy", explaining it initially involved the news crew at the centre of the comedy struggling to survive after a plane crash while being hunted by apes.

He said, "It was going to be like a movie about newsmen meets, like, the movie Alive, where they have to survive in the mountains, and it was all about trying to survive and get down the mountain while being stalked by chimpanzees with Chinese throwing stars."

You can share this post!

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party, Invites Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More

Courtney Love and Daughter Share Sweet Birthday Tribute for Late Kurt Cobain

Related Posts
Will Ferrell Blames Snoop Dogg for Being Drunk During 'Old School' Nude Scene

Will Ferrell Blames Snoop Dogg for Being Drunk During 'Old School' Nude Scene

Will Ferrell Forms New Rock Supergroup With Duff McKagan and Chris Martin

Will Ferrell Forms New Rock Supergroup With Duff McKagan and Chris Martin

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to Host Royal Wedding Special on HBO

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to Host Royal Wedding Special on HBO

Will Ferrrell Is 'Unhurt' Following Two-Car Accident in California Freeway

Will Ferrrell Is 'Unhurt' Following Two-Car Accident in California Freeway

Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy Crashes Interview With Roger Federer at Australian Open

Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy Crashes Interview With Roger Federer at Australian Open

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure