Will Ferrell Blames Snoop Dogg for Being Drunk During 'Old School' Nude Scene

The 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' star shares story from the 2003 comedy film's set during a sit down with First We Feast's 'Hot Ones' with Sean Evans.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Will Ferrell was drunk when he filmed his infamous nude scene in "Old School" - and it's all Snoop Dogg's fault.

The funnyman reveals he began boozing on set as he prepared to film a scene in which his character has too much to drink at a party and goes streaking in public, because the rap superstar, who had a cameo in the 2003 comedy, was late for his shoot.

"In between takes, it took so long to get Snoop Dogg out of his trailer, as he was smoking (marijuana) and playing video games, that out of boredom I just started drinking," Ferrell shared during a sit down with First We Feast's "Hot Ones" with Sean Evans.

Ferrell also detailed the wacky original concept for his hit film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy", explaining it initially involved the news crew at the centre of the comedy struggling to survive after a plane crash while being hunted by apes.

He said, "It was going to be like a movie about newsmen meets, like, the movie Alive, where they have to survive in the mountains, and it was all about trying to survive and get down the mountain while being stalked by chimpanzees with Chinese throwing stars."