Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party, Invites Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More

Other celebrities who show up at the 'Avengers: Endgame' star's party are the likes of David Foster's daughter Erin Foster, fashion designer Rachel Zoe and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress Rumer Willis.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow is all about natural beauty. On Wednesday, February 19, the "Avengers: Endgame" actress hosted a makeup-free girls' night out in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, inviting her A-list celebrity friends that include "Ghost" star Demi Moore and "Almost Famous" actress Kate Hudson.

In addition to Moore and Hudson, Paltrow was joined by other famous pals, such as Moore's daughter Rumer Willis, DJ Samantha Ronson and David Foster's daughter Erin Foster. For the special occasion, the 47-year-old actress donned a pink Oscar de la Renta dress and wore her blonde locks down.

The owner of lifestyle company Goop gave fans a sneak peek at the party by sharing photos of her and her guests on Instagram. Along with a series of no-makeup selfies, she gushed in the caption, "No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow."

Paltrow additionally teased her highlight of the night involved Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant. "About last night... had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with," she spilled in a post. "A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come."

One of Paltrow's guest, 57-year-old Moore, has also made use of social media to share the unique night out. "What an incredible night makeup-free with these extraordinary women," she wrote in her post. "I feel so nourished and full of joy."

"Thank YOU both for sharing your light, love and wisdom! Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel," she continued. "So grateful to be included in such a powerful, memorable and meaningful evening!"

While most guests came bare-faced to the dinner party, fashion designer Rachel Zoe appeared to disregard the rules by wearing eyeliner, mascara and lip-gloss. On the reason why, she explained in a post about the party, "OK so for those who know me.. you know that I NEVER leave the house without at least my 5 minute #makeup face on."

"I felt totally naked and insecure and then GP took this selfie and here I am fully exposed," the 48-year-old added. Still, she was thankful for the experience as she further wrote, "Thank you my friend for encouraging confidence in being our most natural selves at every age." In response to the post, Paltrow replied, "You looked GORGE."

During the dinner, guests were served with king salmon steaks, kale, chicken with roast grapes, sweet potato frites and greens with a tarragon dressing. All meals were presented on a long table with floral arrangements that was decorated with crystal chandelier.