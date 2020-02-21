 
 

Courtney Love and Daughter Share Sweet Birthday Tribute for Late Kurt Cobain

WENN/FayesVision
Keeping the memory of the tragic Nirvana frontman alive, his wife and daughter Frances Bean take to their individual social media account to post photo of the rocker.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, and their daughter Frances Bean Cobain have remembered the late rocker online on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Thursday, February 20 marked the birthday of the tragic Nirvana frontman, and his wife and child made sure to keep his memory alive by posting photos of the singer on Instagram, 26 years after his tragic death.

Love shared a captionless black-and-white snap of Cobain with a guitar on her social media page, while their only child, now 27, took to her Instagram Story timeline and uploaded a sweet shot of her dad holding her as a baby.

She added a green heart emoji and the image of a dove beside the picture.

Cobain passed away on April 5, 1996, aged 27.

Will Ferrell Blames Snoop Dogg for Being Drunk During 'Old School' Nude Scene

Kevin Hart Offers This Reason in an Attempt to Dismiss Sex Tape Lawsuit
