 
 

Shay Mitchell Spells Out the Importance of Good Friends for First Time Mothers

WENN/Instar
When speaking about her experience as a new mother, the former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress reveals she also bonded with people she met social media who was pregnant at the same time.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Shay Mitchell has credited her close friends for supporting her through life as a new mum.

The "Pretty Little Liars" actress, 32, gave birth to daughter Atlas, her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel, back in October (19), and the star told Us Weekly she's navigating "the unknown" with the help of her pals.

"Having a good group of friends and people around you who have either been through it, or can just be an ear to listen to all of your thoughts, and stories of what's been going on (is key)," she said.

"I think especially having a newborn, you're going up and down with your emotions and dealing with all new things that I've never had to deal with before," she continued. "But you know, I have a really, really good support team and so I've been really fortunate with that."

The "You" actress added motherhood has introduced her to a whole new friendship circle, with fans on social media also helping support the star.

"My best friend had a baby a year before me, so it was really fresh in her mind, everything that I was going through," she added. "But then even new friends that I've met on social media who was pregnant at the same time, now we've become friends."

