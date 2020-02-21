 
 

Justin Bieber Falls Victim to Hacking in MGM Hotel Personal Data Breach

The security incident exposes personal information of 10 million former guests, but a representative from MGM Resorts assures that 'no financial, payment card or password data was involved.'

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber was among the 10 million former MGM Resorts hotels guests who became victims of a data breach this week, begs February 17.

According to ZDNet, personal information including full names, home addresses, phone numbers, emails and dates of birth were published on a hacking forum, following a security incident that took place last year.

However, a representative from MGM Resorts told the publication that it quickly notified all impacted guests, adding, "We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and various government agency officials were also named in the leaked files.

MGM has since launch an internal investigation into the breach. "Yummy" hitmaker Justin has yet to comment on the matter.

