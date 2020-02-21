 
 

Kate Hudson Talks About Possibility of Having More Children

Kate Hudson Talks About Possibility of Having More Children
Warner Bros.
Celebrity

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' with brother Oliver, the 'Deepwater Horizon' actress also gushes over her baby girl having the funny gene.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson is contemplating expanding her family with baby number four.

The actress already shares Ryder, 16, with Chris Robinson, Bingham, eight, with Matthew Bellamy, and Rani, 16 months, with current beau Danny Fujikawa.

Appearing on Thursday's (February 20) instalment of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Kate gushed over her role as a mum, commenting: "Rani is so deeply funny. I think she's got the funny gene. If you wear any jewellery, she'll shout "off!" She likes the girly things but she demands it from you! It's so great!".

When it came to the subject of expanding her brood, she confessed: "I don't know if I'm done yet!".

"Rani is at the age where I think I'd want another baby, but when she gets to four or five... I'd think my life would be kinda back, the child is in a groove. There's a window!".

The "Mother's Day (2016)" star appeared on the show with her brother Oliver Hudson, 43, who insisted he's "done having children".

Oliver has three kids - sons Wilder Brooks, 12, and Bodhi Hawn, nine, and daughter Rio Laura, six - with wife Erinn Bartlett.

You can share this post!

Shay Mitchell Spells Out the Importance of Good Friends for First Time Mothers

Model Slick Woods Debuts New Girlfriend With PDA-Filled Photos
Related Posts
Kate Hudson Talks About Possibility of Having More Children

Kate Hudson Talks About Possibility of Having More Children

Tom Cruise Climbed Eight-Foot Gate to Crash Kate Hudson's Party

Tom Cruise Climbed Eight-Foot Gate to Crash Kate Hudson's Party

Kate Hudson Under Fire for Promoting Tourism in Dubai

Kate Hudson Under Fire for Promoting Tourism in Dubai

Kate Hudson Annoyed by Holiday Weight Gain

Kate Hudson Annoyed by Holiday Weight Gain

Kate Hudson Finds Her First Real Parenting Teammate in Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Finds Her First Real Parenting Teammate in Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure