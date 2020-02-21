Kate Hudson Talks About Possibility of Having More Children

Warner Bros. Celebrity

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' with brother Oliver, the 'Deepwater Horizon' actress also gushes over her baby girl having the funny gene.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson is contemplating expanding her family with baby number four.

The actress already shares Ryder, 16, with Chris Robinson, Bingham, eight, with Matthew Bellamy, and Rani, 16 months, with current beau Danny Fujikawa.

Appearing on Thursday's (February 20) instalment of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Kate gushed over her role as a mum, commenting: "Rani is so deeply funny. I think she's got the funny gene. If you wear any jewellery, she'll shout "off!" She likes the girly things but she demands it from you! It's so great!".

When it came to the subject of expanding her brood, she confessed: "I don't know if I'm done yet!".

"Rani is at the age where I think I'd want another baby, but when she gets to four or five... I'd think my life would be kinda back, the child is in a groove. There's a window!".

The "Mother's Day (2016)" star appeared on the show with her brother Oliver Hudson, 43, who insisted he's "done having children".

Oliver has three kids - sons Wilder Brooks, 12, and Bodhi Hawn, nine, and daughter Rio Laura, six - with wife Erinn Bartlett.