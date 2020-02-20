This Is How Channing Tatum Responds to Jenna Dewan's Engagement to Steve Kazee

WENN/Instagram/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

Jenna announced the happy news on her Instagram page on February 18 alongside a photo of him delicately holding the dancer's head in his hand while gently kissing her lips.

Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jenna Dewan excited fans on Tuesday, February 18 when she announced her engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee on Instagram. People may wonder how Channing Tatum feels upon learning the happy news of his ex-wife, and according to a new report, the actor has nothing but support for Jenna.

"Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve's engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on," so an insider reveals to E! News. "Jenna has a special place in [Channing's] heart since she is the mother of their child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships."

The source went on explain that the "21 Jump Street" star's "main priority and concern is his daughter, and him and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement."

Another source noted that Channing, who just rekindled his romance with Jessie J, and Jenna were doing their best for their 6-year-old daughter Everly. "They will be doing all kinds of family things together," the source said at the time. "They want to keep her routine the same... Nothing is going to change in her life and she has two parents who will be very involved in everything she does."

Jenna announced the happy news on her Instagram page alongside a photo of him delicately holding the dancer's head in his hand while gently kissing her lips. "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," so she captioned the post.

The engagement arrived after they started dating in late 2018 after being introduced by their mutual friends. In September last year, the two revealed that she's currently pregnant with their first child. "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" they said in a statement, before the "Step Up" actress debuted her baby bump via a photo posted on Instagram Stories.