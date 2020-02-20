People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Instagram Celebrity

It's been confirmed that law enforcement received a call just before 5 A.M. ET from 'someone back East' who reported that one of their friend's homes was broken into.

AceShowbiz - The murder of Pop Smoke continues to be a mystery. People started to be convinced that the slain rapper was set up after police confirmed that the 911 call about the break-in to the Hollywood Hills home he was staying in came from another state.

Speaking to the press, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Steve Lurie revealed that law enforcement received a call just before 5 A.M. ET from "someone back East" who reported that one of their friend's homes was being broken into and that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Lurie also stated that the person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house during the incident and that between two and six people broke into the home. However, it remains unknown if it was a targeted or random attack.

Following the statement, people pointed out that there was something fishy about the whole story, especially because none of the people in the house called 911 themselves. "Something don't sound right. Definitely a set up!" one said, as another speculated, "Either 1. The area code or 2. Somebody set him up fr." One other wrote, "Wait so the 9-1-1 call came from the eastcoast when they called about Pop Smoke that s**t sound sus af wth so he was set up!?"

Smoke died on February 19 after he was shot by intruders in Los Angeles. He was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Many hip-hop stars have been paying tribute to the rapper following news of his death, including Blueface who warned fellow artists who are planning to visit the city. "N****s die here every single day I recommend any artist coming this way to get in touch wit the right natives just to keep up to speed," he said in his post.