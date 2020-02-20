 
 

Kerry Washington Saddened by Quote That Was Taken Out of Context

WENN/Sheri Determan
The 'Scandal' actress comes out with the confession two days after her comment about her friendship with 'Little Fires Everywhere' co-star Reese Witherspoon made headlines.

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Kerry Washington has been left saddened after having a recent interview quote "taken out of context."

The "Scandal" star shared her dissatisfaction at her media coverage in a Twitter post on Wednesday, February 19.

"You'd think after all these years I'd have toughened up a bit but SOMETIMES when a quote of mine gets taken out of context it still makes me sooooo sad (sic)," she wrote.

She didn't reveal which headline she was taking issue with, but the 43-year-old's tweet emerged two days after the publication of her new interview with Variety magazine, in which she discussed her forthcoming TV miniseries, "Little Fires Everywhere", starring Washington as a struggling single mother with a secret Reese Witherspoon's wealthy character is so desperate to uncover.

One of the quotes picked up by some media outlets revolves around her friendship with Witherspoon, admitting that had it not been for their Hollywood successes, they were unlikely to ever cross paths due to their vastly different upbringings - a theme explored in the adaptation of Celeste Ng's novel.

"In the real world, Reese and I are not supposed to be friends," the New York native told Variety. "I grew up in the Bronx a block away from the projects, and she grew up in Nashville, Tennessee."

The remark has spawned headlines like, "Kerry Washington says she wasn't 'supposed to be friends' with Reese Witherspoon" and "Why Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington were not meant to be friends", although the mother-of-two has yet to confirm if those are the articles with which she is unimpressed.

Kerry Washington Saddened by Quote That Was Taken Out of Context

