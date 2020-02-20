Michelle Williams Appears to Throw Shade at Her Ex in Bitter-Sounding Tweets: 'Dinner Is Cheaper'

Instagram Celebrity

The former Destiny's Child member, who sparked reconciliation rumors with ex-fiance Chad Johnson last summer, posts cryptic messages about letting go of someone who only poses as 'the dead weight.'

Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Michelle Williams (II) sounds bitter about something these days. The 40-year-old singer recently posted on Twitter some cryptic messages about letting go of someone to make space for something better, prompting a speculation that she was speaking about her ex Chad Johnson.

The former member of Destiny's Child posted on the micro-blogging site, "Just #checkingin on y'all and felt led to say 'anybody that walked away from you at your lowest or ugliest time, let them stay exactly where they are! You don't need the dead weight anyway!!"

She followed it up with another post which read, "I truly believe when that happens, it's one of God's way of making space for something else truly amazing! Make room Lord!!!" Seeing the positive side, she added, ".....dinner is cheaper too! Ok I'm done!!"

Her last tweet suggested that she was paying for dinner when she's with her ex-fiance Chad and some people began to speculate that she's now "single" again. "Guess her and her mans broke up again," one person commented on her tweets.

A fan expressed her/his concern about Michelle's love life as writing, "I feel that reality show really messed up what she had going on with her ex." Another wished nothing but good things for the "If We Had Your Eyes" songstress, "He blessed you sis If you were always paying for dinner .... cheers to finding your proper match." Someone else added, "Poor Michele, I truly hopes she finds true love."

Michelle announced her engagement to Chad, a pastor and professional sports chaplain, in April 2018 after dating since July 2017. In December 2018, however, the then-couple called off their engagement. Last May, they sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted attending the Kentucky Derby over the weekend together and looked very much in love. They never confirmed the news, though.

In an interview with Essence published in June 2019, Michelle opened up that her failed relationship with Chad led to depression and suicidal thought. "I was weak, very depressed and thinking it was the end of my life," she admitted. "If someone had asked me where I would be today, I didn't think I would be alive, because I was so broken."

She eventually sought help in rehab. "I'd been there before in that darkness and I was like, 'No, you better go'," she shared. "By the time I got there (rehab), I was stable. However, I would've understood if he left. He's been praying for a wife. He didn't pray for a depressed wife."