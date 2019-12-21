 
 

Jane Fonda Arrested for Fifth Time on Eve of Her Birthday

The 'Monster-in-Law' actress is taken into police custody during her latest weekly protest Fire Drill Fridays, marking the fifth time she's arrested in the climate change protest.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Jane Fonda was arrested for the fifth time on Friday, December 20 during her latest climate change protest in Washington, D.C.

Since October, the "Monster-in-Law" star has been holding her weekly protests, dubbed Fire Drill Fridays, to demand lawmakers take action to combat global warming before it's too late.

The acting icon had been taken into custody during her first four marches, and was warned a fifth time behind bars could land her a potential 90-day stretch in jail as she faced a charge of civil disobedience.

She heeded police officers' warnings at subsequent protests, but on Friday, the eve of her 82nd birthday, she was back in handcuffs.

D.C. authorities had previously told The Hollywood Reporter the actress and activist would not face prosecution for her prior arrests, although it's yet to be revealed if her fifth bust will result in criminal charges.

Fonda's latest run-in with the law comes a week after her pal Sally Field was arrested following her participation in the Fire Drill Fridays event.

Other famous friends to join Fonda on the front line and end up in handcuffs include Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener, Sam Waterston, Diane Ladd, Piper Perabo, and Amber Valletta.

Julie Lake Welcome Her First Child Baby Miles

Rihanna Leads Tribute to Model Mama Cax
