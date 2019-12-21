Julie Lake Welcome Her First Child Baby Miles

 
 

WENN/Apega
The 'Orange Is the New Black' actress can officially add mother to her resume as she announces that she welcomed a bundle of joy, her first child with husband Jeff Cahn.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - "Orange Is the New Black" actress Julie Lake is celebrating Christmas as a first-time mum after welcoming a baby boy.

The star and her husband, Jeff Cahn, became parents to Miles Joseph Cahn on December 6, and Lake reveals they decided on the child's moniker with the help of the Babyname app.

"(It's) like the Tinder (dating app) for baby names," she told Entertainment Tonight.

And the actress found Miles to be a rather fitting choice.

"I think Miles is one of the only names we both liked," she said. "I also love Miles Davis and jazz music, and I've never known anybody named Miles to taint the name for me, so it felt right to me."

Lake, who is known for her role as inmate Angie Rice on the prison drama, admits she and Cahn were "never" completely sure if they wanted to start a family, but now they have, the actress couldn't imagine life without their son.

"The biggest change is that I am so in love with Miles and he is the most magical thing that has ever happened to me," she gushed.

"I'm excited to be with him every day and watch him grow, and I feel like life has meaning, joy and fulfillment in a whole new way. I feel like life is starting over again and everything is better now."

The couple wed in 2015.

