Rihanna Leads Tribute to Model Mama Cax
The Fenty Beauty mogul pays tribute to the recently-deceased model along with runway stars like Nina Agdal, Iskra Lawrence, and Tess Holliday, as well as actress Jameela Jamil.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is leading the tributes to model Mama Cax, who has died at the age of 30.

The tragic star's family has announced the model and activist, real name Cacsmy Brutus, passed away on Monday, December 16 following a stay in hospital.

Specific details have not been revealed, but the Haitian-American beauty had battled bone and lung cancer at the age of 14, and had to have her right leg amputated following unsuccessful hip replacement surgery two years later.

However, she refused to let her disability derail her fashion dreams, and recently featured in campaigns for beauty brands Wet 'n' Wild, Becca Cosmetics, and Olay, while also walking the runway for Chromat and Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie label in September.

Rihanna was among the first to honour Cax's memory on social media after the news of her friend's death was made public on Friday.

Sharing a photo of Cax backstage at her fashion show, the "Diamonds" hitmaker wrote, "A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis @mamacax".

Fellow models Nina Agdal, Iskra Lawrence, and Tess Holliday also shared online tributes, while actress and body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil posted, "Rest in power you complete legend. It was an honour getting to know you, and witnessing your power and elegance. Love to your family."

