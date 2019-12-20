Jenelle Evans Makes Instagram Return for Birthday Post: I'm a 'New Person'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans celebrated her 28th birthday by making a grand return to Instagram. On Thursday, December 19, the former "Teen Mom" uploaded a new photo in order to commemorate her big day amid her split drama with husband David Eason.

In the post, Jenelle was seen smiling brighter than the sun while donning a mustard-color knit top. Quoting lead singer of the band My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way, Jenelle wrote in the caption, "Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person."

She then concluded the touching birthday tribute with a #HappyBirthdayToMe hashtag.

Her followers quickly flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. "Happy birthday beautiful! Best wishes to you on your special day," one user commented. "Good for you Jenelle! I'm proud of you and I'm so thrilled that you got your family and friends back in your life. Keep grinding girl you look happy for the first time in years," another one added.

"HBD!!! Hope you have an amazing day! Sending positive vibes," someone else said. Meanwhile, one person wrote, "I hope good things for you and I hope that you find a good man one day who will lift you up not tear you down."

Jenelle's ex and baby daddy Nathan Griffith also sent a birthday shout-out to the TV personality. "I know the critics will criticize and I know the 'hatters' aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I've seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking," Nathan, who shares son Kaiser with Jenelle, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"I'm so proud of the person you're becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY," he added.

Nathan and Jenelle buried the hatched in November after spending the summer fighting for custody of their five-year-old son. "I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1 [Jenelle]. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with," Nathan tweeted at the time, to which Jenelle responded, "Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately."

After filing for divorce from David, Jenelle has been living a new life. "With time away from 'Teen Mom' I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes," said Jenelle. "I'm starting that now. The kids and I have moved away from David. ... We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."