 
 

Lil' Kim at Risk of Having Her Property and Assets Seized Over Unpaid Taxes

Lil' Kim at Risk of Having Her Property and Assets Seized Over Unpaid Taxes
Instagram
Celebrity

It's been reported that the rapper has been with a massive lien accusing her owing nearly $60,000 in back taxes and that she can be forced to forfeit her property over the unpaid taxes.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - It looks like Lil' Kim's financial problems just keep getting worse. It's been reported that the rapper has been hit with a massive lien accusing her of owing close to $60,000 in back taxes and that she could be forced to forfeit her property over the unpaid taxes. The Blast first broke the news.

In court documents obtained by the publication, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filed a federal tax lien against Kim on December 3, accusing her of owing $58,227.40 stemming from a 2005 tax bill. It's stated that if the "Crush on You" rapper fails to pay off her debt, the organization will begin seizing her property and assets that are worth more than $2 million.

Kim has yet to respond to this news. Instead, she took to her Instagram account to show off enviable figure in a matching bomber crop jacket and shorts.

Kim has long been having financial issues. Back in 2018, it was revealed that she failed to make a mortgage payment of more than $10,000, so a creditor in her bankruptcy asked permission to auction off the $2 million property and use the money to help pay off her bankruptcy debt. While they asked for a judge to seize the abode to sell to the highest bigger, Kim pleaded for the motion not to be granted as she was committed to reorganizing her debts in order to save her house.

Fortunately for her, later in June of this year, Kim stated in court documents that she had had time to obtain a lawyer and has secured a loan modification for her mansion. She also stated that her finances are in a healthier position and she doesn't need the bankruptcy. Her case was officially dismissed in the following month.

You can share this post!

Jenelle Evans Makes Instagram Return for Birthday Post: I'm a 'New Person'

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Ripped Physique After 6-Month Transformation
Related Posts
Lil' Kim at Risk of Having Her Property and Assets Seized Over Unpaid Taxes

Lil' Kim at Risk of Having Her Property and Assets Seized Over Unpaid Taxes

Lil' Kim Trolled for Thanking Azealia Banks for Supporting Her: She's Gonna Diss You After This

Lil' Kim Trolled for Thanking Azealia Banks for Supporting Her: She's Gonna Diss You After This

Gang Member Arrested in Violent Murder of Lil' Kim's Cousin

Gang Member Arrested in Violent Murder of Lil' Kim's Cousin

Lil' Kim Goes Off on Fans Who Defended Naturi Naughton

Lil' Kim Goes Off on Fans Who Defended Naturi Naughton

Lil' Kim Roasts 'Disrespectful' Naturi Naughton in New Interview

Lil' Kim Roasts 'Disrespectful' Naturi Naughton in New Interview

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room