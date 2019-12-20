Lil' Kim at Risk of Having Her Property and Assets Seized Over Unpaid Taxes

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - It looks like Lil' Kim's financial problems just keep getting worse. It's been reported that the rapper has been hit with a massive lien accusing her of owing close to $60,000 in back taxes and that she could be forced to forfeit her property over the unpaid taxes. The Blast first broke the news.

In court documents obtained by the publication, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filed a federal tax lien against Kim on December 3, accusing her of owing $58,227.40 stemming from a 2005 tax bill. It's stated that if the "Crush on You" rapper fails to pay off her debt, the organization will begin seizing her property and assets that are worth more than $2 million.

Kim has yet to respond to this news. Instead, she took to her Instagram account to show off enviable figure in a matching bomber crop jacket and shorts.

Kim has long been having financial issues. Back in 2018, it was revealed that she failed to make a mortgage payment of more than $10,000, so a creditor in her bankruptcy asked permission to auction off the $2 million property and use the money to help pay off her bankruptcy debt. While they asked for a judge to seize the abode to sell to the highest bigger, Kim pleaded for the motion not to be granted as she was committed to reorganizing her debts in order to save her house.

Fortunately for her, later in June of this year, Kim stated in court documents that she had had time to obtain a lawyer and has secured a loan modification for her mansion. She also stated that her finances are in a healthier position and she doesn't need the bankruptcy. Her case was officially dismissed in the following month.