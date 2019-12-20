 
 

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife to Get Half of Linkin Park Royalties

Samantha Olit has had her royalties request approved six months after dropping her financial claim motion in which she asked at least $500,000 in backdated child support.

AceShowbiz - The ex-wife of tragic rocker Chester Bennington has been granted 50 percent of the estate's Linkin Park royalties.

Samantha Olit, who was married to the band's frontman from 1996 to 2005, filed a financial claim with estate officials in late 2017, seeking at least $500,000 (£384,000) in backdated child support for their son Draven, now 17, in addition to a share in the late singer's non-touring merchandising income and other royalty rights to his music.

Olit dropped the child support motion in June (2019), and now she has had her royalties request approved, according to probate court documents obtained by TMZ.

The news suggests Bennington's widow, Talinda, is happy to share the musician's wealth with Olit because she serves as the estate executor.

The "Crawling" hitmaker, a father of six, committed suicide in July, 2017, aged 41.

