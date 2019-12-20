Kevin Hart Reveals Plan to Have Fourth Child

Instagram TV

During a chat with singer-turned-talk show host Kelly Clarkson, the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor shares his hope to have more of a say when it comes to naming his future baby.

AceShowbiz - Comedian Kevin Hart is eager to add one more child to his brood to become a father of four.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star admits his life is already hectic with daughter Heaven, 14, and sons Hendrix, 12, and Kenzo, two, but he and his second wife Eniko would be open to giving them one more sibling.

"I can say, the thought of having another one, it makes me tired, but we wanna do one more," Hart, 40, told singer-turned-daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson. "We wanna say four and that's it".

If the actor does end up expanding his family, he hopes to have more of a say when it comes to naming the baby, having first been "out-voted" by his first wife Torrei Hart, the mother of his two eldest children, and then by Eniko, with whom he shares little Kenzo.

"With my son Hendrix, I wanted to go... with Kevin, but at the time, I got out-voted," he shared, as he recalled how Torrei had wanted to give both of their children monikers beginning with the same letter.

"(Torrei) was like, 'No, 'cause Heaven's name is Heaven, so he's gotta be Hendrix.' So I was like, 'Well, his middle name is Kevin,' and she was like, 'No, it's not.' "

The funnyman didn't get his way, but that didn't stop him from referring to his eldest boy as "Hendrix Kevin Hart" whenever he had the opportunity - and he's said it so often, the youngster doesn't know any different.

"On his birth certificate, it's not Hendrix Kevin Hart, but I say it," Hart explained. "I forced him to believe it; my son doesn't even know that Kevin is not his middle name. He has no idea..., but I don't care!"

Hart tried his luck again when Eniko fell pregnant with Kenzo, but again his wishes were snubbed: "Kenzo's middle name is Kash, so I got voted out of that too... I think it should be Kenzo Kevin Hart. Nobody respects me!"

He added, "I don't ask for much. A middle name is not much; I didn't ask for the first name! The middle name is a step down!"

Hart wed Eniko in 2016.