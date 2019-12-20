 
 

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Says She Doesn't Bring Him Any Money, She Responds

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Says She Doesn't Bring Him Any Money, She Responds
When one Instagram user tells Carl Crawford that he's 'lucky meg bring y'all a lot of money,' he responds by claiming that the Hot Girl Summer 'hasn't brought me nothing I got my own money.'

  Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is certainly having a good year in 2019. Her single, "Hot Girl Summer", has a successful run on music charts and is even certified Platinum by the RIAA. However, according to the CEO of her record label, the 24-year-old rap star didn't bring him any money despite her successful year.

It all started after Carl Crawford, the CEO of 1501 Record Label, shared on Instagram a pic of himself along with a caption that read, "Chase anything you have the passion to do... it's only a dream til it happens to u." This prompted one of his followers to comment, "Boy u lucky meg bring y'all a lot of money."

However, he replied, "Meg hasn't brought me nothing I got my own money." This surely made the said follower confused as saying, "OK so she signed to your label get platinum singles and u don't see 1 brown penny ???" Making it clear that she didn't bring him money in the slightest bit, Carl said, "Nope fighting for mines as we speak."

Not one to remain silent, Megan was quick to give her response. "This a whole lie," the "Big Ole Freak" rapper simply said, denying the claims. Her assistant, Kelsey, also came to her defense, accusing Carl of being salty towards Megan just because she signed a deal with Roc Nation. "She still signed to him how he not eating ? Everyone eating," she explained. "I swear ever since the Roc nation management deal Mfs turned shade when the whole time all she did was enhance her career .. what's wrong with growing ??"

Back in September, Megan announced that she had signed a management deal with Roc Nation through an Instagram post. Along with a photo that saw her posing with Jay-Z, she wrote, "I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!!! The grind don't stop !"

