'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton Calls Kenya Moore 'Pure Evil' for Doing 'Nasty Things'

Marlo shares which side she's on amid the former Miss USA's feud with fellow 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Eva Marcille which starts after the latter refused to bring her kids to Kenya's party.

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Marlo Hampton reveals her opinion on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star Kenya Moore. While she praises the former Miss USA for being "good for TV," Marlo doesn't hesitate to blast Kenya for some "nasty things" she's allegedly done.

Speaking to HollywoodLife.com, Marlo shares which side she's on amid Kenya vs. Eva Marcille feud. "I could never never be on Kenya's side because see is pure evil," Marlo confidently says.

"She has done and said so many nasty things to just about all of the girls in this circle that out weight anything that Eva has said or done," Marlo continues.

As for what the "nasty things" she mentions about Kenya, Marlo recalls when Kenya showed up her "place of business" during the launch party for her new wig collection, HER. It was featured in the December 8 episode of "RHOA". "Where is the support for a fellow woman in business? Just rude!" Marlo snaps. That apparently irritates Marlo so much, to the point she demands "50 feet" of distance between herself and Kenya.

When asked about Kenya's split from husband Marc Daly in September, Marloe softens. "It's always sad to see a family break up," she shares. "Coming from a broken home myself, I just hope they can work something out for [Kenya and Marc's] baby Brooklyn. Keep watching."

Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" marks Kenya's returns to the show after previously being fired for refusing to get relationship with Marc on camera. Upon her returning, she has been stirring the pot. She recently called out Eva for calling her "nappy heads" in one episode.

Kenya admitted in an interview to feeling confused as to why Eva made such comment when she never "said anything to you nasty and this is all coming from the fact that you didn't want to bring your kids around me because of issues you had made up in your mind about me." She then added, "So now you're just insulting my character and me as a mom. That's a low blow. That's below the belt and there's no way you can explain your way out of that."

The drama between Kenya and Eva started after the latter refused to bring her kids to Kenya's Barbie-themed party because she wanted to make sure the energy was right before doing so. Porsha wasn't buying her explanation and told Kenya what Eva said. Kenya was naturally felt insulted, but Eva refused to apologize. Instead, she said, "I am not here for the s**t with these little nappy heads this year, I'm telling you. I will get all the South Central out on that a**."