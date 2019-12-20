Kris Jenner Keeps Her Life-Size Wax Figure in Her House, and the Internet Is Creeped Out

Instagram Celebrity

Both Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are also creeped out by the wax figure of the momager that casually sits at the bar in a tuxedo modeled after her Dolce and Gabbana suit.

AceShowbiz - It's common for influential celebrities to get their own life-size figure made and displayed in museum. However, in Kris Jenner's case, she keeps her own identical figure in her own house rather placing it in museum like any other celebrities. This surely creeps out many people, including her daughter Kim Kardashian.

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Kim showed her followers the lifelike wax figure of her mother sitting at the bar. It wore a tuxedo modeled after Kris' Dolce and Gabbana suit. "You guys have no idea how real this looks. It's insane. It's exact down to the little mark she has," the makeup mogul said while pointing to a beauty mark on its chin. "This is her exact hairline. I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is."

Chrissy Teigen was also taken aback by the wax figure. She was seen in a video shared by Kris appearing to be completely mesmerized by the figure as she sat in front of it. "Okay, Chrissy is obsessed with me. She's staring at it like it's me, but it's not even me," the momager said in the video, as the cookbook author asked, "...Does it have nipples?"

Not only Kim and Chrissy, but the Internet was also creeped out by the life-size figure. "That will be creepy at 2 am when you come downstairs for a snack in the dark," one wrote. "Just imagine going downstairs in the dark, I would be terrified," someone else said, as another commented, "That's creepy to me hell nah...I'd be scared." One other echoed, "Hell naw lol that would scare the hell out of me."

"That's kinda creepy, imagine waking up at 3am seeing that standing ova you," an individual said. "I WOULD BE SPOOKED and I would hit it all the time," another person commented.