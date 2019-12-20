 
 

Kris Jenner Keeps Her Life-Size Wax Figure in Her House, and the Internet Is Creeped Out

Kris Jenner Keeps Her Life-Size Wax Figure in Her House, and the Internet Is Creeped Out
Instagram
Celebrity

Both Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are also creeped out by the wax figure of the momager that casually sits at the bar in a tuxedo modeled after her Dolce and Gabbana suit.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - It's common for influential celebrities to get their own life-size figure made and displayed in museum. However, in Kris Jenner's case, she keeps her own identical figure in her own house rather placing it in museum like any other celebrities. This surely creeps out many people, including her daughter Kim Kardashian.

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Kim showed her followers the lifelike wax figure of her mother sitting at the bar. It wore a tuxedo modeled after Kris' Dolce and Gabbana suit. "You guys have no idea how real this looks. It's insane. It's exact down to the little mark she has," the makeup mogul said while pointing to a beauty mark on its chin. "This is her exact hairline. I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is."

Chrissy Teigen was also taken aback by the wax figure. She was seen in a video shared by Kris appearing to be completely mesmerized by the figure as she sat in front of it. "Okay, Chrissy is obsessed with me. She's staring at it like it's me, but it's not even me," the momager said in the video, as the cookbook author asked, "...Does it have nipples?"

Not only Kim and Chrissy, but the Internet was also creeped out by the life-size figure. "That will be creepy at 2 am when you come downstairs for a snack in the dark," one wrote. "Just imagine going downstairs in the dark, I would be terrified," someone else said, as another commented, "That's creepy to me hell nah...I'd be scared." One other echoed, "Hell naw lol that would scare the hell out of me."

"That's kinda creepy, imagine waking up at 3am seeing that standing ova you," an individual said. "I WOULD BE SPOOKED and I would hit it all the time," another person commented.

You can share this post!

'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton Calls Kenya Moore 'Pure Evil' for Doing 'Nasty Things'

Spike Lee and John Turturro Shared Fond Memories of Danny Aiello at Memorial Service
Related Posts
Kris Jenner Keeps Her Life-Size Wax Figure in Her House, and the Internet Is Creeped Out

Kris Jenner Keeps Her Life-Size Wax Figure in Her House, and the Internet Is Creeped Out

Kris Jenner Catches 'Worst Guest' Chrissy Teigen Stealing Her Bag in Hilarious Video

Kris Jenner Catches 'Worst Guest' Chrissy Teigen Stealing Her Bag in Hilarious Video

Kris Jenner Gives Family and Friends Botox Gift Cards for Christmas

Kris Jenner Gives Family and Friends Botox Gift Cards for Christmas

This Is Kris Jenner's Reaction After Spotting Massive Anaconda in Kim Kardashian's Yard

This Is Kris Jenner's Reaction After Spotting Massive Anaconda in Kim Kardashian's Yard

Report: Kris Jenner Secretly Marries Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Report: Kris Jenner Secretly Marries Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room