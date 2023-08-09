Marlo Hampton Accuses Drew Sidora of Stating 'Lies' Amid Their Social Media Feud

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marlo Hampton has accused Drew Sidora of stating "lies." In the midst of their social media feud, the star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" claimed that her co-star had been lying about her to the public for "almost a year now."

On Monday, August 7, Marlo made the lengthy public claim against Drew via an Instagram Story post. Over a black screen, she wrote, "@drewsidora you have gone around stating bold face lies about me for almost a year now. Anyone who knows me, knows how Anti Drug I am."

The reality TV star went on to say, "So many members of my family suffer from substance abuse issues to this day. When I was a child I vowed to stay away from drugs. I hardly like taking pain pills after getting dental work done."

Marlo levelled more accusation at Drew by writing, "I have watched you assassinate my character all season. Your words have been absolutely disgusting to and about me this past year." She then pointed out, "Stop it. I laughed to mask the pain."

The tension between Marlo and Drew began after Marlo suggested Drew to get lipo in the Sunday, August 6 episode of "Watch What Happens Live". She, at the time, told host Andy Cohen, "Drew has Drop It by Drew which is for your body, and I feel if you have a Drop It by Drew or a body consultant business, your body should be banging. She should go get lipo."

In return, Drew made use of Instagram Story to accuse Marlo of body-shaming her. On August 7, she wrote, "I am sitting here in disbelief that @marlohampton would attack me by body shaming and attacking my weight at this crucial time in my life. Being a parent, going through a public divorce, public humiliation and just dealing with stressful emotional issues."

"Clearly attacking me, won't get you very far," Drew continued. "If you feel this way about me at this size, I can only imagine what you think about women of all sizes who have weight challenge, illnesses or eating disorders due to comments like yours. All I can say is Shame on you @marlohampton -drew."

